Career preparation for adults on the autism spectrum

Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham piloted Spectrum Fusion in Australia and founded Spectrum Fusion as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Houston in 2018. Spectrum Fusion is dedicated to improving the quality of lives of adults on the autism spectrum by unleashing their full potential and providing new connections and opportunities for them to bring their talents and gifts to society. Spectrum Fusion forges career pathways for autistic adults to enter the creative and media industries. The nonprofit does not charge participants to be part of its programs; it relies solely on sponsorships, grants, and private donations, and has now hired six adults on the autism spectrum.