Jamay Fishback, Executive Director of Career Gear Houston is giving men and male youth the tools they need for economic independence.

HOUSTON — Career Gear Houston has continued to provide career readiness and sustainability services to Houstonians looking for employment.

These services have shifted to coaching via media platforms, but they have actually been able to do more coaching versus in-person sessions as clients come in for professional interview attire.

Career Gear Houston has been serving clients that were able gain new employment that was considered "essential" back in April, in the heights of the pandemic. These positions were vital to our cities response.