HOUSTON — CanCare's mission is to lift up and inspire cancer patients and caregivers with one-on-one support and empathy to ensure no one endures cancer alone. Although CanCare's volunteers are not able to visit patients and caregivers in-person, there is a referral program in place to refer patients and caregivers to CanCare. Here's how the community can help CanCare.
Make a financial investment– Every $20 matches one cancer patient or caregiver with a trained volunteer to receive one-on-one emotional support. To learn more click here.
Become a volunteer – CanCare is always in need of volunteers to maintain a robust network across disease types and demographics to match with patients and caregivers. To learn more, click here.
Spread the word – Help spread CanCare's mission to those you know who are affected by cancer and are in need of emotional support during this time.
For more information, log on to their website, cancare.org or call them: 713-461-0028. For support, contact them: 713-364-1652 and support@cancare.org.