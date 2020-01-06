Cristina Vetrano, CEO of CanCare, is inspiring cancer patients and caregivers with one-on-one support to ensure no one endures cancer alone.

HOUSTON — CanCare's mission is to lift up and inspire cancer patients and caregivers with one-on-one support and empathy to ensure no one endures cancer alone. Although CanCare's volunteers are not able to visit patients and caregivers in-person, there is a referral program in place to refer patients and caregivers to CanCare. Here's how the community can help CanCare.

Make a financial investment– Every $20 matches one cancer patient or caregiver with a trained volunteer to receive one-on-one emotional support. To learn more click here.

Become a volunteer – CanCare is always in need of volunteers to maintain a robust network across disease types and demographics to match with patients and caregivers. To learn more, click here.

Spread the word – Help spread CanCare's mission to those you know who are affected by cancer and are in need of emotional support during this time.