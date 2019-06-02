HOUSTON — Camp For All is a unique, barrier-free camp for children and adults with special needs or challenging illnesses. It serves 11,000 campers a year. It’s a place where campers can find a home, grow in self-confidence and realize they are not alone.

Pat Sorrells, President & CEO of Camp For All, explained that campers attend the camp for free. Camp For All raises money to provide half the cost for each camper, and works with 64 non-profit organizations to provide the other half of the cost.

Camper Sebastian Driver has attended the camp for 11 years and loves it! He and volunteer Conlee Dull have become fast friends and enjoy all of the activities Camp For All offers.

Camp For All also has a program called Camp For All 2 U that bring traditional camp activities like canoeing, archery and fishing to hospitals to kids who can’t attend camp. Camp For All 2 U will be at MD Anderson March 11 – 15, 2019.

The Camp For All “Over the Edge” fundraiser is April 12 – 13, 2019 at Hotel Alessandra, where people can rappel down the side of the building. For more information, log on to CampforAll.org.