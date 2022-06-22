Call 811 before you dig

There are nearly two million miles of underground utilities in the U.S. Shell operates around 3,700 miles of pipelines and about 400 miles of them are here in Houston.

Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Whether you are installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree or laying a patio. When someone calls 811, you are connected to the State one call center, where someone collects information about where and how you are planning to dig. The call center then communicates the information to the appropriate utility companies, which send professional utility locating technicians to identify and mark the approximate location of lines within 48 hours of the phone call or submitting the online request.