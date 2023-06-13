Cadillac Shaping: Houston – Lizbeth Ortiz

HOUSTON — Lizbeth Ortiz's art reflects her Mexican American culture, and truly represents who she is. As a graduate of Houston's HSPVA and later going on to make Houston-inspired art that now resides in the Latin Grammy Museum, Lizbeth is a true Houston artist.
To see Lizbeth's full Cadillac Shaping Houston story log onto shapinghou.com.
To learn more about Lizbeth Ortiz, visit her website here! You can also follow her on instagram @azulfrida
This content sponsored by Houston Area Cadillac Dealers