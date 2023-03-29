Buy a car and its story at EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark, with locations in North & Southwest Houston, is one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive retailers of new-to-you (pre-owned) vehicles in America.

Example video title will go here for this video

EchoPark Automotive provides a personalized guest-centric experience and superior value to car buyers, with savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. EchoPark's mission is in its name: Every Car, Happy Owner. They love cars and the people who drive them and will go the extra mile to deliver that smile.

For more information about EchoPark Automotive, including the full inventory available, can be found at echopark.com.

In celebration of the Final Four, EchoPark will be hosting sports talk personalities Stan Norfleet and Doug Gottlieb on-site on Saturday, April 1st from noon to 2 p.m. in addition to giving away free lunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. until food runs out.

EchoPark will also be giving you a chance to win University of Houston basketball star Marcus Sasser's BMW, along with a year of insurance and supply of gas. You can enter online at EchoPark.com, and if you go to Saturday's event you can earn bonus entries by scanning an on-site QR code.

EchoPark two locations in Houston:

EchoPark Automotive Houston North Freeway - 8477 North Fwy

EchoPark Automotive Houston Southwest Freeway - 10050 Southwest Fwy