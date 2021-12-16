Buy a bed, and they give a bed to a child in need

When you buy a bed at Texas Mattress Makers, they donate a bed to a child in need through Houston Children's Charity.

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Viewers. This weekend only, get up to 35% off already low factory prices.

Also, get free delivery on select products. And remember, there are no supply shortages, so you'll get your mattress made and delivered in seven to ten days.

You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.

Visit texasmattressmakers.com or give them a call at 713-341-6252 at their Navigation showroom in Katy at 832-437-5646 in The Woodlands 832-219-9698 in Webster next to Baybrook Mall at 281-724-2099, or their newest location in Atascocita at 281-973-3019. That location is east, on 19-60 from Humble. Be sure to click on the chatbox on their website to chat with a mattress expert.

To see if your child qualifies for a free bed, visit houstonchildrenscharity.org You must go through them first.