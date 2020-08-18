Dr. Marie Alcazar, Founder of Built4Agility is addressing issues of systemic racism and redefining community relations.

HOUSTON — Built4Agility takes a pragmatic approach to unpacking issues and building solutions that are community-centric, and enable continuous growth and development. By partnering with local law enforcement and the community we are creating awareness, harnessing the power of our collective voices, and accelerating police leadership to action.

Built4Agility needs your help to get the word out about their groundbreaking framework, connecting with public safety leaders, community leaders, activists, and concerned citizens committed to changing the trajectory of public safety in America.

Connect with the organization using the resources below: