The Autism Dads Social Club creates opportunities for fathers and families with kids on the spectrum to support each other and their children

HOUSTON — The next event will be held this Saturday, July 30, 1pm at Slick Willie's on Westheimer.

Autism Dads Social Club organizes fun activities for dads to learn about each other's journey and to help their children develop social skills while playing with their peers.

To join the contact list and stay updated on their upcoming events, visit autismdadssocialclub.com