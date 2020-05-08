x
Brennan's of Houston at-home experience

A local restaurant staple since 1967 is now offering some of their menu classics at the grocery store.

HOUSTON — brennanshouston.com (scroll down to Curbside Wine Pickup)

Marcus created a Spotify playlist called Jazz for Pairing for listening at home.  hyperlink to spotify:  open.spotify.com

Turtle Soup available at HEB

Crawfish & Andouille Mac and Cheese available at HEB and more here

Bread Pudding and Whiskey Sauce available at HEB

Wine Trios available on Brennan's website: brennansofhouston.com

 