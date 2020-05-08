Brennan's of Houston at-home experience

HOUSTON — brennanshouston.com (scroll down to Curbside Wine Pickup)
Marcus created a Spotify playlist called Jazz for Pairing for listening at home. hyperlink to spotify: open.spotify.com
A local restaurant staple since 1967 is now offering some of their menu classics at the grocery store. They also have a wine and jazz music pairing you can enjoy at home.
Turtle Soup available at HEB
Crawfish & Andouille Mac and Cheese available at HEB and more here
Bread Pudding and Whiskey Sauce available at HEB
Wine Trios available on Brennan's website: brennansofhouston.com