Breast cancer prevention with Memorial Hermann Cancer Center

Ninety percent of women who are at high risk for breast cancer don't know they qualify for advanced screenings. Deborah Duncan talked with Dr. Jessica Jones, UTHealth breast oncologist, about the importance of early screenings. Women at high risk for breast cancer include those with a family history, dense breasts, have a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation or have a first-degree relative with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation and haven't had genetic testing. Dr. Jones said if you are at high risk there are more ways now to intervene, including breast MRI imaging, medications, nutrition support or exercise support.