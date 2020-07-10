Breast cancer prevention with Memorial Hermann Cancer Center

HOUSTON — To make your appointment with Memorial Hermann Cancer Center, call 713-486-6325, or log on to Cancer.MemorialHermann.org.
Ninety percent of women who are at high risk for breast cancer don't know they qualify for advanced screenings. Deborah Duncan talked with Dr. Jessica Jones, UTHealth breast oncologist, about the importance of early screenings. Women at high risk for breast cancer include those with a family history, dense breasts, have a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation or have a first-degree relative with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation and haven't had genetic testing. Dr. Jones said if you are at high risk there are more ways now to intervene, including breast MRI imaging, medications, nutrition support or exercise support.
Memorial Hermann Cancer Center provides a dedicated expert to help patients with screening, treatment and survivorship. Shirley Ruiz BSN, RN, OCN, works as an oncology nurse navigator. She is there to help patients every step of the way, providing education on different screenings, helping patients understand risk factors, assisting care coordination, and provides emotional support along the journey.
