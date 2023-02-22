Boujee & Blessed founder, Debora Deleon, shares it's okay to enjoy the finer things in life but always remember where our blessings come from.

Boujee and Blessed is a lifestyle brand. Debora Deleon, Boujee & Blessed CEO, says it's a reminder to all that we can live out our purpose in life. Whatever that is. We do it in excellence.

Boujee & Blessed means that we have a higher standard for ourselves and we won't settle for less. It's a statement on how we live our life, but remember God is the one who provides it all.

Deleon is proud of her Salvadoran roots. Both of her parents were born in El Salvador. So that makes her a first generation American. She saw a lack of Salvadoran, or Salvi, representation in the fashion industry, so she created fashion statement tees and other merchandise.

She also shares her journey in a lifestyle blog. To learn more, visit boujeeandblessed.com.