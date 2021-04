Boost your salad with homegrown herbs and veggies

Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anita Nelson from Nelson Water Gardens & Nursery says to build a salad booster bowl, start with a large pot or container at least 18 inches in diameter. Use good potting soil, like Fox Farms Ocean Harvest. Plant your favorite green herbs and keep outside your kitchen for easy access. Simply, cut herbs, chop and put in your salad.