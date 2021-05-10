Boost your immune system with good oral health care

Amy Vanderoef from MINT Dentistry shares how a healthy mouth can boost the immune system

HOUSTON — Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment or visit them online at MINTDentistry.com.

MINT Dentistry is offering 20% off the MINT Discount Plan in the month of October 2021. Get a yearly membership for $112 (regularly $140) and $100 for each additional family member.

The MINT Discount Plan is available for uninsured patients and offers free exams, x-rays, and teeth whitening. Plus, get a reduced price on cleanings and treatments.

Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry