Bobby Flay looks back at his career and talks his new show, "Bobby's Triple Threat"

HOUSTON — There was no doubt what Bobby Flay was going to do when he grew up. At the age of 8, he asked for an Easy Bake Oven for Christmas. Flay was part of the first graduating class of the French Culinary Institute and has become a restaurateur and a celebrity on the food network channel for almost 30 years now.
Bobby Flay spoke with Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, about his journey through the food industry and what viewers can expect from his latest show, "Bobby's Triple Threat".
"Bobby's Triple Threat" premieres tonight on Food Network and Discovery+. For more information, click here.