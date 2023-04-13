Bobby Finan with the Houston Whiskey Riot

HOUSTON — The Houston Whiskey Riot happens this Saturday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at POST Houston (401 Franklin St).
The world of whiskey is vast; diving in can be daunting. Our festival offers samplings of hundreds of whiskeys, seminars and fantastic conversations with whiskey lovers, distillers, brand founders and more to arm you with the tools you need to become a whiskey expert. And, oh, yeah... you'll have one heck of a time.
Whiskey Riot is a large format tasting event complete with brand representatives who can answer questions, explain the nuances of what your tasting and leave you feeling armed with more whiskey knowledge. Taste hundreds of bottles without buying hundreds of bottles.
Estimated Cost of 200 Bottles of Whiskey: $45/bottle x 150 bottles = $6,750...
Cost of Trying 200 Whiskeys at Whiskey Riot = 1 Ticket
