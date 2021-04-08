x
Great Day Houston

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas Special Enrollment Period

HOUSTON — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX)  is the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and 500 hospitals to serve 5 million members in all 254 counties.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is in a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for ACA exchanges. This enrollment period extends through August 15th. 

For more information, visit bcbstx.com or call 855-453-5945

This content sponsored by: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas