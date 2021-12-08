Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Special Enrollment

HOUSTON — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and 500 hospitals to serve 5 million members in all 254 counties. The company has made a commitment to serving underserved communities across Texas, for more information on their community involvement, click here.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is offering a Special Enrollment Program through August 15th. Regular Retail Open Enrollment takes place November 1st - December 15h.
For more information, visit bcbstx.com or call 855-453-5945
This content sponsored by: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas