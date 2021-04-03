HOUSTON — Black history month may be over, but we can celebrate all year round. Kyra Brown and her mother, Shelia Brown, have created a subscription box that highlights different black historical figure.

Black Kidstory is created for kids in kindergarten through second grade. Each box will focus on an African American hero that made a positive impact on our country. The boxes have been carefully designed to ensure that your child has a FUNducational (fun + educational) experience. For more information, visit their website.