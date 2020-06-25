HOUSTON — Black Girls Do Engineer Corporation, is passionate about developing young women in all areas of STEM. Their goal is to provide mentoring, personal growth regimens, STEM projects/ activities, and guidance on career paths based on insight from professional women that are leaders in the STEM industry. The organization wants to provide young women with the tools to not only maintain but excel in the STEM industry.
For more information, visit their website: blackgirlsdoengineer.org
or give them a call: 832-767-1046.
Black Girls Do Engineer Corporation
2000 Crawford St. Suite 851 Houston, TX 77002