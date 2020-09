Beverly and Dereck Joubert talk about their new film, "Jade Eyed Leopard"

HOUSTON — Nat Geo Wild's 10th "Big Cat Week" runs from Monday, September 7 - Friday, September 11, and Dereck and Beverly Joubert's film "Jade Eyed Leopard" kicks everything off by following Toto's birth and first three years of life, along with mother, Fig.

To watch a clip from "Jade Eyed Leopard," click here

For more on "Big Cat Week" and other National Geographic show, log on to nationalgeographic.com