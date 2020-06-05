Beyonce & Tina Knowles promote COVID-19 testing in H-town

HOUSTON — Tina Knowles teams up with her daughter Beyonce and her BEYGOOD Foundation to offer free COVID-19 testing in her H-town. The #IDIDMYPART Campaign which offers the testing will be held this Friday. May 8th at Cullen Middle School from 10am to 5pm and on Saturday, May 9th at Forest Brook Middle School from 10am to 5pm. Testers will receive a gift card from H-E-B and a voucher for a hot meal from Frenchy's or Burns Original BBQ.