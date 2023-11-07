Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is coming to Montrose

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is located on Washington Avenue, owner Chris Cusack is looking forward to opening his second location in Montrose this summer.

HOUSTON — Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is a neighborhood cocktail bar and pizza place located in Old Sixth Ward. The name was inspired by the supergiant star in the Orion constellation called Betelgeuse. As Houstonians, they thought the name fit with the city's space culture.

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is a funk, cosmic-themed bar and they wanted their drinks to match that vibe. Owner, Chris Cusack, joined Great Day Houston and showed us three of their unique cocktails, Black Lemon Drop, Mommy, What's a Funkadelic? and the Mambo Sun.

They also offer pizzas and other snacks like the Garlic-Parm Fries and Space Balls.

Their second location will be opening this summer in Montrose in the space that was once Bamboo. They are so excited to bring the same great drinks, delicious food and weird cosmic vibes to the neighborhood.