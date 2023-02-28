x
Berg Hospitality Group's The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse returns with a sizzle at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Great Day's Cristina Kooker gets a taste of HLSR's only sit down restaurant offering casual and fine dining options!

The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, a Berg Hospitality Group concept

Berg Hospitality Group is excited to announce the return of The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, an official sponsor of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™. Located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome, The Ranch will be open the duration of Rodeo season (February 28th - March 19th) and offer patrons the opportunity for the second year to enjoy a sit-down dining experience – both casual and formal – on the NRG Park grounds.

