Ben Rector on his journey through the music industry and rediscovering the "Joy of

HOUSTON — Independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Ben Rector, joined Great Day Houston this morning. He spoke with Host, Deborah Duncan, about his journey through the music industry and how he rediscovered the joy of music.
Ben Rector grew up taking piano lessons as a child, but it wasn't until he picked up a guitar in high school that he discovered his love for creating music. He continued writing songs and performing on weekends while earning a degree in business and marketing from the University of Arkansas.
Since then, Rector has released eight studio albums, toured with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and amassed over one billion streams.
His latest album, The Joy of Music, was released on March 11th. It features collaborations with Kenny G, Snoop Dogg, Dave Koz and Taylor Goldsmith from Dawes.
Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live
Ben Rector will be performing at 713 Music Hall on Friday, June 3rd.
Doors open at 6 pm, and tickets start at $35. For tickets, click here.