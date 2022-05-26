Ben Rector on his journey through the music industry and rediscovering the "Joy of

The singer, songwriter and record producer just released his eighth studio album, "The Joy of Music"

HOUSTON — Independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Ben Rector, joined Great Day Houston this morning. He spoke with Host, Deborah Duncan, about his journey through the music industry and how he rediscovered the joy of music.

Ben Rector grew up taking piano lessons as a child, but it wasn't until he picked up a guitar in high school that he discovered his love for creating music. He continued writing songs and performing on weekends while earning a degree in business and marketing from the University of Arkansas.

Since then, Rector has released eight studio albums, toured with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and amassed over one billion streams.

Thanks again to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for having me on the Soul 2 Soul tour. It was a genuine honor. Posted by Ben Rector on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

His latest album, The Joy of Music, was released on March 11th. It features collaborations with Kenny G, Snoop Dogg, Dave Koz and Taylor Goldsmith from Dawes.

The Joy of Music is finally here. I am proud of this album and I hope listening to the songs brings you as much joy as writing and recording them brought me. https://t.co/fVij8Pf2Db pic.twitter.com/DT4SeoOqSb — Ben Rector (@benrector) March 11, 2022

Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live

Ben Rector will be performing at 713 Music Hall on Friday, June 3rd.