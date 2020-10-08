HOUSTON — Bel Inizio, (which means "beautiful beginning" in Italian) works through agencies like Santa Maria Hostel, Brigid's Hope, Dress for Success and The Women's Home to help women in recovery and those that have been abused find the confidence and skills they need for a successful future. Under normal circumstances, they provide in-person training sessions, twice a week, for 8-weeks to help women learn to set and keep commitments and achieve a stretch goal of completing a 5K race. Since March, when the lock down began the organization has set up and implemented remote training continuing to help women break the cycle of abuse in their lives. Bel Inizio would normally request volunteer support but since they can't meet in-person they humbly ask viewers to join their Round Up for Bel Inizio program. This partnership allows individuals to round up their credit card purchases with the change going to Bel Inizio by setting minimum and maximum monthly limits.