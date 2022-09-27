Behind the scenes of the Houston Ballet Costume Department

Sandra Fox, Head of Costumes for Houston Ballet, and Designer Marco Marco discuss their preparations for "Good Vibrations."

HOUSTON — The costume department's crew aren't the people you see onstage at a ballet, but you certainly see their work. Their challenge is to enhance a dancer's character and role while also allowing freedom of movement.

Great Day Houston Producer and Editor, Emma Ross, went behind the scenes of the Houston Ballet. Sandra Fox, Head of Costumes for Houston Ballet, and Designer Marco Marco shared the work that goes into each show, including their current production, "Good Vibrations."

Inspired by the Beach Boys, "Good Vibrations," was choreographed by internationally acclaimed choreographer, Arthur Pita. The performance was originally set to debut in the 2019-2020 season but was postponed due to the pandemic.