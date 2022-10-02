Becoming a part of Texas history

Kid authors will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Published Book, with the 7 ft. book, "I Am Texas"

HOUSTON — Local non-profits, iWRITE and The Bryan Museum, have come together to give 1,000 kids the opportunity to become published authors and illustrators.

New York Times Best Selling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos's of the Ordinary People Change the World series are behind the project!

Students in grades 3-12 can submit their work at IamTX.org from now until March 2. Stories, poems and artwork must include the Texas theme.

Prize money up to $2,000 and $20,000 scholarships to Schreiner University