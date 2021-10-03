Become the detective in "Art Heist: A True Crime Walking Experience"

HOUSTON — "Art Heist: A True Crime Walking Experience" is presented by Society for the Performing Arts. For tickets, click here .

"Art Heist" is a fun, family-friendly outdoor theatre experience where YOU become the detective and try to solve history's biggest art heist. The show runs March 9 - 28, 2021, at Discovery Green in downtown Houston. Shows are every 30 minutes, Wednesdays - Fridays from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Saturdays & Sundays from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.