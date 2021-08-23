x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Beauty products with healing benefits from the summer sun

Celia San Miguel, Editor-in-Chief of Sicka than Average shows us the must-have beauty products that reverse the damage from the summer sun and more!

HOUSTON — Celia San Miguel

Editor-in-Chief

Sicka Than Average

Like us on Facebook: @sickathanavg

Follow me on Twitter: @sickathanavg

— Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel, $88. Available at Sephora.com and KateSomerville.com

— Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Body Lotion, $7.99. Available at Target and Target.com

— Maui MoistureLightweight Curls + Flaxseed Shampoo and Conditioner, $6.99 each. Available at Target, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and other major retailers

— JAFRA Always Liquid Lip Stain, $10 each. Available at JAFRA.com

- JAFRA Beauty Makeup Setting Spray, $23. Available at JAFRA.com

— St. Moriz Radiant Glow Tan Boosting Facial Serum, $18.99 at Target.com