Beautiful teak wood patio furniture, built to last

HOUSTON — Stop by Living Designs Furniture to upgrade your patio space, and get it delivered without delay. You can also take advantage of their Black Friday savings all month long.
Get up to 50% off select living room sofas and chairs in their showroom while supplies last. Visit their all-new showroom at 4619 Navigation Boulevard, or check out photos on Instagram. You can also give them a call at 713-921-5098.
Living Designs Furniture Instagram: @livingdesignsfurniture
Living Designs Furniture Website: livingdesignsfurniture.com