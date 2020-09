HOUSTON — If you're tired of being stuck indoors, let's get outdoors! Deborah Duncan talks to the pros at Keystone Homepros about turning your backyard into a permanent paradise.

Keystone Homepros has a special offer for Great Day viewers. The first 20 callers will get a free flat-screen TV perfect for your patio, with a minimum outdoor living space purchase. Call or text them at 713-300-1867, or visit them online at keystonehomepros.com