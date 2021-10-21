x
Great Day Houston

Beautiful balayage: hair color transformations

Rachel Gower and the team at The Upper Hand salon shared these amazing transformations

HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at TheUpperHand.com.  

The Upper Hand has 3 locations: River Oaks, Royal Oaks, and Hyde Park.

Stylist Cora combined the balayage technique with baby lights to give Ferrah's hair a very natural look.  It brightened her blonde and gave her hair dimension.  Follow stylist Cora on Instagram at @haircourtesyofcora  

Belin wanted a warm, mahogany color with a lot of dimension.  Stylist Kacia deepened her base color and then used balayage to give her hair that dimensional look.  Follow stylist Kacia on Instagram at @kaciacowanartistry 

Sunny wanted to add a little more blonde to her hair.  Stylist Kacia brightened her look with the balayage technique.  Follow stylist Kacia on Instagram at @kaciacowanartistry.

This content sponsored by: The Upper Hand

