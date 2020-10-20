BEAT BREAST CANCER EARLY WITH 3-D MAMMOGRAPHY

HOUSTON — Dr. Stephen Rose, Medical Director with Tops Comprehensive Breast Center shares the latest technology for mammograms to help beat and survive breast cancer at the earliest stages.
Dr. Stephen Rose, Medical Director with Tops Comprehensive Breast Center, shares the latest technology for mammograms to help beat and survive breast cancer at the earliest stages.
For more information and to book your 3-D mammogram appointment with Tops Comprehensive Breast Center at one of their four locations, call 281- 580-6171 or visit Tops-breastcenter.com.