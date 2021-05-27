Be inspired by Australia

Dan Churchill shares his love of Australia and shows us a healthy version of fish and chips

Fish & Chips by Chef Dan Churchill

Serves: 3

Skill Level: Easy

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

2 large eggs

1 TB Dijon mustard

1/2 cup high-quality olive oil (for the aioli)

1 lemon (you'll use the zest and juice)

1 small bunch parsley

3 skinless Pollock fish fillets (frozen and defrosted at room temperature)

1 TB dried oregano

1 TB chia seeds

1 TB sesame seeds

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350° F. Peel sweet potato, if desired, and chop into small wedges the size of your finger. Toss with 2 TB olive oil and salt and pepper.

2. Roast sweet potatoes on a roasting tray topped with a drying rack placed on top if available to you (for maximum air circulation!) for 30 minutes or until tender inside and crispy outside.

3. Create the aioli! Separate 2 eggs (we're using just the egg yolks!) and whisk the yolks until super creamy. Add 1 TB dijon mustard and season with salt and pepper.

4. Slowly drizzle into the mixture 1/2 cup olive oil until you get to a golden color and smooth consistency. Add in 1/4 cup roughly chopped parsley and mix.

5. Zest 1 lemon and reserve about 2 TB of the zest for later. Add the juice of the lemon until the aioli sauce is thinned out to your liking.

6. Next, make your fish! Heat a pan over medium heat and drizzle in olive oil until shimmering. Season fish right before it goes onto the pan with salt and pepper. Sear fish on one side in the hot pan.

7. While fish sears (about 4-5 minutes), mix up dried oregano, chia seeds, sesame seeds and lemon zest in a bowl.

8. Flip the fish and sear on the other side. Remove from heat.

9. Season the top of the fish with the herb and seed mix and serve with fries + aioli!