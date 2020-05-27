Dan Pastorini, Chairman of Be An Angel, shares what the organization is doing to help families in need.

HOUSTON — Be An Angel is improving the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities and profound deafness by providing essential adaptive equipment and select services. They are providing diapers, disposable bed liners, nutritional supplement drinks and food to families in need.

Despite having to cancel their largest fundraiser of the year that would have met the need of supplies, the organization has pivoted their focus on meeting the needs of their vulnerable children.