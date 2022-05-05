Barrio Antiguo Designs incorporates Mexican heritage with a cause dear to the heart

HOUSTON — Barrio Antiguo opened in the Houston Heights back in 2003. They are known for their furniture designs and imported Mexican home goods. In 2018, they closed their brick and mortar doors. During the relaunch Adriana Alaniz's son, Axel, was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and required immediate heart surgery. It was a big setback, but it also gave Adriana a huge passion for sacred hearts.