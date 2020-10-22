Banking on community with Veritex Community Bank

Veritex Community Bank puts the "community" back in banking

HOUSTON — To find the Veritex Community Bank near you, log on to VeritexBank.com or call them at 833-VERITEX (833-837-4839).

Courtney Taylor, Vice President of Community Development for Veritex Community Bank, explains how the bank is committed to the community and how they support the areas they serve. Not only do team members live in the communities they serve, but Veritex Community Bank donates time and money to local charities.

Taylor was also able to rally volunteers to help. The bank has partnered with Volunteers of America Houston for a financial lunch and learn series on budgeting, credit management and identity theft. They host a similar financial series called "Bridging the Gap" with Emancipation Park Conservancy. Look for their workshop on home ownership in November.

Financial education for kids is also important to Veritex Community Bank. Their Moolah Live and Money Live programs educate students on budgeting, check writing and banking.

Career Gear Houston is another community partner of Veritex Community Bank. The organization supports career and workforce development for men and veterans.

One of Veritex Community Bank's specialties is supporting small to mid-size businesses. Some of the organizations they have helped in their community efforts include Lift Fund , SCORE and Houston Business Development Inc. (HBDI).