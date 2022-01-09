Bailey Burns solves Rubik's Cube in zero gravity

HOUSTON — Bailey Burns is an Aerospace Systems Engineer at Paragon Space working on life support for the future of humans in space, including the next HLS lunar lander proposal with Dynetics. Her focus is on lunar regolith and dust mitigation on the lunar surface. Bailey has also participated in HI-SEAS as an analog astronaut studying lava tubes in a two-week simulated moon base mission, complete with lots of dehydrated food. Bailey hopes to use her platform to show everyone can bring their own skillset to the new space age, and have fun while doing it, which she does as an official Rubik's Cube ambassador. Bailey has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in space resources.