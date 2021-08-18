Back-To-School Tech with Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg

Gadget Guy, Steve Greenberg, rounded up some of his favorite gadgets for the new school year.

FOCI Focus Tracker — Using machine learning and by measuring the movement of the diaphragm while breathing, FOCI sends your focus info to an app on your smartphone. Great for students— FOCI tracks stress, calm, distraction and focus. Normally FOCI goes for $89 but if you use the discount code GADGET15 you'll save 15%.

EarFun Air Pro 2 — All of the same features of the leading wireless earbuds but with the longest battery life. It has 6 microphones with active noise-cancelling top-quality sound and perfect for hands-free or meeting calls. If you order now, there's a special price of just $55.99 (normally it's $79).

EarFun Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad — Multi-functional intelligent protect technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention to your devices. $13.99.

Laptop UV Sanitizer — USB-powered safe UV-C light sanitizes the surface of your laptop computer or tablet without using harsh chemicals. $24.95

TYLT Power Bottle — Stainless-steel water bottle with built-in power that keeps you hydrated outside while charging your devices. $49.99