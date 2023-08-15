Back-to-school gadgets with Steve Greenberg

"Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg shares his top gadgets to help students as they start the school year

HOUSTON — The school bell has already rung for almost 2 million students in the Houston area. "Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg has suggestions on products to help them excel this school year.

For more information on Steve Greenberg, visit his website.

Steve's recommendations for students:

Electronic Dictionary Bookmark - provides over 40,000-word definitions from Collins Pocket Webster Dictionary.

VentaPak - backpack accessory that attaches to a favorite backpack to make it much more ventilated and ergonomic.

TYMO Porta Hair Straightening Brush - This innovative cordless brush lets you touch up your hair anytime, anywhere.

Props Luggage - This carry-on has the added magic of built in legs.