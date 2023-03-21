Authors Kristen Bird and Ashley Winstead discuss their killer novels

Kristen Bird and Ashley Winstead will join each other in conversation tonight at Murder By The Book.

Mystery and suspense are two of the most popular genres of entertainment. From radio, to television, podcasts, and books... the genre captures people's attention.

Houston has an entire bookstore dedicated to the subject. Murder by the Book features mysteries, thrillers, and suspense novels.

Two of the authors you can find on their shelves are Kristen Bird and Ashley Winstead. The pair joined Great Day Houston a head a special book event tonight.

