Author Nkem Denchukwu's latest project "When Hearts Touch"

HOUSTON — Author Nkem Denchukwu wrote "When Hearts Touch" to inspire readers, of all ages, to be of service to others! Through this short story readers are also encouraged to navigate life with an abundance mindset.

"When Hearts Touch" is not only a book, but also a 3D film. The first screening of the film "When Hearts Touch" is set to premiere at this year's Essence Film Festival. A screening in Houston will be coming soon. To purchase your copy of "When Hearts Touch" click here!