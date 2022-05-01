At Peace and Love Studios All Children Are Welcome!

HOUSTON — They call her "Ms. Jelly" and for good reason! Child hair care specialist, Angelica "Jelly" Robinson is using her clippers to work her jelly and empower kids along the way! Peace and Love Studios is a mobile hair salon owned and operated by Ms. Jelly alongside her Executive Receptionist, Lauren Cooper. This salon is filled with treats, toys, and even a chalk wall because they aim to ensure a calm and secure haircutting experience for children with special needs.