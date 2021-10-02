At-home health & fitness made easy

HOUSTON — It's February and for most of us that means we've lost focus on that resolution we made at New Year's. In fact, according to a recent study, 50 percent of Americans make a resolution, but 80 percent of us have abandoned it after one month.
But there is some hope for the millions of Americans who resolved to get in better shape this year. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Great Day Houston to tell us about his favorite fitness app for the new year, Cure Fit.
This content sponsored by: Josh McBride