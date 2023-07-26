Astor Farm to Table restaurant is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON — "Houston's most anticipated foodie event of the year begins Tuesday, August 1st and runs through Labor Day, September 4th, 2023. That's 35 days of delicious meals and super deals raising necessary funds for the Houston Food Bank. An extensive list of the most popular restaurants will participate and serve specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25), or dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out."

"With traditional dishes from South Africa and Latin America. We offer a unique approach and experience to the global cuisine. Known for our robust flavorful dishes, like Loving good oxalis, Espetadas, Peri Peri oysters Rockefeller and our award-winning South African sampler which can be paired with a fine wine from our extensive South Africa and global wine list. Enjoy our specialty steak, chops & seafood prepared with a South African flair. Presented in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Chef & Owner Casey Castro is proud to offer its guest a welcoming South African ambiance and an unparalleled dining experience that you are sure to feel right at home. We serve flavorful farm-to-table dishes, and all made from scratch with ingredients sourced from local and regional farmers."