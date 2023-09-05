Astor Farm To Table restaurant in Katy

To see their incredible Argentinian / South African menu, click here . They have options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free, as well as brunch, a full cocktail and wine bar and Sunday brunch.

"With traditional dishes from South Africa and Latin America. We offer a unique approach and experience to the global cuisine. Known for our robust flavorful dishes, like Loving good oxalis, Espetadas, Peri Peri oysters Rockefeller and our award-winning South African sampler which can be paired with a fine wine from our extensive South Africa and global wine list. Enjoy our specialty steak, chops & seafood prepared with an South African flair. Presented in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Chef & Owner Casey Castro is proud to offer its guest a welcoming South African ambiance and an unparalleled dining experience that you are sure to feel right at home. We serve flavorful farm-to-table dishes, and all made from scratch with ingredients sourced from local and regional farmers."