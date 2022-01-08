Ashley Red Apple Award hands out $10,000 to deserving teacher

The Ashley Red Apple Award grand prize winner "Teacher of the Year" is Richard Embrick from David Crockett Middle School

HOUSTON — The Ashley Red Apple Award is gifted to one standout educator in the Houston Area each month during the school year. At the end of the year they hand out the grand prize winner to the "Teacher of the Year" who gets $10,000 to shop at Ashley!

We all have that one teacher that lifted us up... inspired us to be something bigger... Encouraged us to maybe do what we are doing today. Ashley Homestore wants to reward those unforgettable educators with the Ashley Homestore Red Apple Award.

If you know an outstanding educator that you would like to nominate, visit khou.com/redappleaward