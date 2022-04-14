Art For All Homes helps Houstonians make their house a home

Art for All Homes brings the experience of enjoying and owning art to everyone, regardless of resources

HOUSTON — From the Museum of Fine Arts to the Menil Collection, Houston is home to amazing fine art. But what about the art in your home? Studies show that having art in the home can lower stress, help with depression, and inspire creativity. To the founders of Art for All Homes, Lisa Sheinbaum and Catherine Wile, art makes a space and helps create a happy home.

Founded by lovers of art, Art for All Homes collects donated paintings, drawings, prints, and more to distribute to individuals and families to create beauty in their homes. Art for All Homes brings the experience of enjoying and owning art to everyone, regardless of resources.

Art for All Homes is looking for community partners and art donations, if you're interested in getting involved, click here